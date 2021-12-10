Immunoglobulin Market Report – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2025

Immunoglobulin Market Overview:

The global immunoglobulin was valued at $9,851 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $17,501 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Immunoglobulins (IGs) or antibodies are glycoproteins produced in the blood plasma in response to the antigens, which are foreign to the host system. They are highly complex entities and are specific in their action. They are obtained from blood through the process of fractionation and are purified for therapeutic and non-therapeutic applications. In therapeutics, they are administered intravenously for the treatment of various deficiencies.

Increase in prevalence of immunodeficiency and autoimmune diseases such as chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, hypogammaglobulinemia & others and rise in adoption of immunoglobulin treatments for the treatment of various autoimmune disorders majorly drive the growth of the immunoglobulin market. Further, the increase in approval of immunoglobulin drugs from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicine Agency (EMA), and government is expected to accelerate the market growth. However, stringent government regulations, inflated cost of therapy, and high risk of side effects associated with the use of immunoglobulin is anticipated to hamper the market growth.

On the contrary, significant investment in healthcare sector is predicted to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global immunoglobulin market is characterized based on application, product type, mode of delivery, and region. Applications covered in the study include hypogammaglobulinemia, CIDP, immunodeficiency diseases, myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), inflammatory myopathies, specific antibody deficiency, GBS, and others. Based on product type, the market is classified into immunoglobulin G (IgG), IgA, IgM, IgE, and IgD. By mode of delivery, it is bifurcated into intravenous and subcutaneous. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

By Application

Hypogammaglobulinemia

Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy

Primary Immunodeficiency Disease

Myasthenia Gravis

Multifocal Motor Neuropathy

Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)

Inflammatory Myopathies

Specific Antibody Deficiency

Guillain-Barre Syndrome

Others

By Product

IgG

IgA

IgM

IgE

IgD

By Mode of Delivery

Intravenous

5% Concentration

10% Concentration

Others

Sucutaneous

16.5% Concentration

20% Concentration

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Austria

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Saudi Arabia

Brazil

Turkey

Argentina

Rest of LAMEA

Key Players Profiled

Baxter international Inc.

CSL Ltd.

Grifols S.A.

Octapharma AG

Kedrion Biopharma Inc.

LFB group

Biotest AG

China Biologics Products, Inc.

Shire Plc.(Baxalta)

Bayer AG

The other players of the immunoglobulin market include (companies not profiled in the report):

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

Omrix Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.

Behring GmbH

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.

Option Care Enterprises, Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc.

BioScrip, Inc

