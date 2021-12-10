Immunoglobulin Market Report – Premium Insight, Industry Trends, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2025
Immunoglobulin Market Overview:
The global immunoglobulin was valued at $9,851 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $17,501 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025.
Immunoglobulins (IGs) or antibodies are glycoproteins produced in the blood plasma in response to the antigens, which are foreign to the host system. They are highly complex entities and are specific in their action. They are obtained from blood through the process of fractionation and are purified for therapeutic and non-therapeutic applications. In therapeutics, they are administered intravenously for the treatment of various deficiencies.
Increase in prevalence of immunodeficiency and autoimmune diseases such as chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, hypogammaglobulinemia & others and rise in adoption of immunoglobulin treatments for the treatment of various autoimmune disorders majorly drive the growth of the immunoglobulin market. Further, the increase in approval of immunoglobulin drugs from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicine Agency (EMA), and government is expected to accelerate the market growth. However, stringent government regulations, inflated cost of therapy, and high risk of side effects associated with the use of immunoglobulin is anticipated to hamper the market growth.
On the contrary, significant investment in healthcare sector is predicted to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.
The global immunoglobulin market is characterized based on application, product type, mode of delivery, and region. Applications covered in the study include hypogammaglobulinemia, CIDP, immunodeficiency diseases, myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), inflammatory myopathies, specific antibody deficiency, GBS, and others. Based on product type, the market is classified into immunoglobulin G (IgG), IgA, IgM, IgE, and IgD. By mode of delivery, it is bifurcated into intravenous and subcutaneous. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Benefits for Immunoglobulin Market:
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the immunoglobulin market with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
A comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2018 to 2025 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the trends in the immunoglobulin market globally.
Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.
Immunoglobulin Key Market Segments:
By Application
Hypogammaglobulinemia
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Primary Immunodeficiency Disease
Myasthenia Gravis
Multifocal Motor Neuropathy
Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Inflammatory Myopathies
Specific Antibody Deficiency
Guillain-Barre Syndrome
Others
By Product
IgG
IgA
IgM
IgE
IgD
By Mode of Delivery
Intravenous
5% Concentration
10% Concentration
Others
Sucutaneous
16.5% Concentration
20% Concentration
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Italy
Austria
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Saudi Arabia
Brazil
Turkey
Argentina
Rest of LAMEA
Key Players Profiled
Baxter international Inc.
CSL Ltd.
Grifols S.A.
Octapharma AG
Kedrion Biopharma Inc.
LFB group
Biotest AG
China Biologics Products, Inc.
Shire Plc.(Baxalta)
Bayer AG
The other players of the immunoglobulin market include (companies not profiled in the report):
Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.
Omrix Biopharmaceuticals Ltd.
Behring GmbH
Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co., Ltd.
Option Care Enterprises, Inc.
ADMA Biologics, Inc.
BioScrip, Inc
