IoT Managed Services Market Size, Share, Development Strategy, Gross Margin Analysis and Opportunity Assessment by 2022

Market Highlights

Innovation and the numerous benefits such as flexibility, disaster recovery, automatic software updates and others; provided by the cloud technology has boosted the adoption of cloud services. The enterprises and industries are adopting cloud services on a large scale as it is cost efficient and provides high performance. According to the analysis, to sustain the technological advancements of cloud technology and the penetration of IoT, there has been a great demand for IoT managed services. Cloud services are coupled with cyber security threats. Rising adoption of cloud services is also leading to the requirement of data security services. There has been a recent news dated February 26, 2017; about Avnet, the leading global technology distributor partnered with AT&T to integrate IoT managed services with cloud applications and deliver it impeccably into their IoT solution stack. The IoT managed services are industry specific therefore many organizations prefer IoT managed services for their specified requirements. However, security has been a major concern in all the sectors and the IoT managed service for IoT security assessments is the best solution available in the market.

The Global Iot Managed Services Market is expected to reach at USD 84.12 billion with 24.48% of CAGR from 2016 to 2022.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the market of IoT Managed Services market are –Accenture Plc. (Ireland), Cisco System Inc. (U.S), Google Inc. (U.S), Apple Inc. (U.S), AT & T Inc. (U.S), Intel Corporation (U.S), Microsoft Corporation (U.S), HP Inc. – (U.S), – International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (U.S), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S) and among others

Segments:

Global IoT Managed Services Market, By Services

Network Management

Security Management

Device Management

Infrastructure Management

Others

Global IoT Managed Services Market, By End Users

Automotive and Transport

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

BFSI

Manufacturing

Others

Global IoT Managed Services Market, By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprise

Market Research Future Analysis

The global IoT Managed Services market is expected to grow significantly. The market is highly application basis. IT & Telecom and Automotive & Transport segment of IOT Managed Services market globally drives the market. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years.

