Latest Business Report On Global Steel Pipes Market By Demand 2017-2024

Steel Pipes Market Overview
Steel pipes are used for transportation of fluid such as water, oil and gas. The application of steel pipes varies with their capacity or internal diameter. Steel pipes are also used in construction of buildings in order to carry water and gas. Further, steel pipes offer a number of advantages over other materials including ability to carry flammable gas, high durability and show better results in fire sprinkler system. Moreover, steel pipes are highly resistant to water corrosion which makes it more acceptable in pipe fittings.
Market Size & Forecast
Global steel pipes market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.6% during the forecast period 2017-2024. Further, the global market is anticipated to reach 79.9 Million metric tons by the end of forecast period. Growing construction activities across the world and development of oil & gas industries are some major factors which are projected to foster the growth of global market of steel pipes.
Moreover, high strength and durability of steel pipes are one of the key reasons which are likely to fuel the growth of market. On the basis of regional platform, global steel pipes market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.
Further, Asia Pacific region is the largest market of steel pipes. High construction activities and developing oil & gas industries are some of the major factors which are expected to allow Asia Pacific to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Moreover, China alone stood at around 30% share in revenue of global market in 2016 and is anticipated to dominate the Asia Pacific steel pipe market during the forecast period.
North America is the second leading market in steel pipes and is expected to witness satisfactory growth during the forecast period. Factors such as presence of large number of oil and gas industries and growing use of steel pipes in fire sprinkler system are envisioned to foster the growth of North America steel pipes market over the forecast period.
Additionally, Europe region is also projected to grow at an acceptable pace during the forecast period. This growth in Europe region can be attributed to growing demand for steel pipes in end use industries in this region.
Market Segmentation
Our-in depth analysis of the global steel pipes market includes the following segments:
By Technology
Welded Steel Pipes
ERW Steel Pipes
Galvanized Steel Pipes
By Material
Alloy Steel
Black Steel
Carbon Steel
Iron Steel
Mild Steel
Stainless Steel
By Application
Water Pipes
Steel Casing Pipes
Sewage Pipes
Structural Steel Pipes
Industrial Steel Pipes
Steel scaffolding Pipes
Oil & Gas Pipes
By Type
Line
Standard
Structural
Steel Pole
Steel Fencing
Steel Handrails
Steel Exhaust Pipes
Steel Columns
By Region
Global steel pipes market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Growth Drivers & Challenges
Global steel pipes market is primarily driven by factors such as growing construction activities and development of oil & gas industries across the world. Steel pipes have high strength and high thermal resistant. Such features of steel pipes make them more suitable to use in areas like water pipes, oil & gas pipes and sewage pipes. Further, growing adoption rate of steel pipes in different areas is likely to drive the growth of global market.
Moreover, steel pipes are used in fire sprinkler system due to their ability to operate in high temperature zone. This rise in demand for steel pipes in fire sprinkler system installation is expected to drive the market in near future. Additionally, use of structural steels in pole, fencing, handrails exhaust pipes and for oil & gas are also driving the demand for steel pipes globally.
Furthermore, rapid urbanization and development of new industries is also a major factor anticipated to foster the growth of global steel pipes market. The oil & gas industries are projected to capture maximum market share during the forecast period. Moreover, growing oil & gas industries are likely to drive the growth of global steel pipes market in near future.
However, growth of steel pipes market is predicted to decelerate during the forecast period. Adoption rate of steel pipes is decreasing due to their high cost and rising prevalence of alternative products such as plastic pipes due to their low cost and light weight. Moreover, low penetration rate of steel pipes in areas except oil & gas industries is expected to hamper the growth of global steel pipes market in near future.
Key Players
ArcelorMittal
Company Overview
Key Product Offerings
Business Strategy
SWOT Analysis
Financials
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation
Hebei Iron & Steel Group
Baosteel
Wuhan Iron & Steel Group
Posco
Jiangsu Shagang
Tata Steel Group
Hyundai Steel Company
JFE Steel Corporation
Scope & Context
