Latest Business Report On Global Steel Pipes Market By Demand 2017-2024

Steel Pipes Market Overview

Steel pipes are used for transportation of fluid such as water, oil and gas. The application of steel pipes varies with their capacity or internal diameter. Steel pipes are also used in construction of buildings in order to carry water and gas. Further, steel pipes offer a number of advantages over other materials including ability to carry flammable gas, high durability and show better results in fire sprinkler system. Moreover, steel pipes are highly resistant to water corrosion which makes it more acceptable in pipe fittings.

Market Size & Forecast

Global steel pipes market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 3.6% during the forecast period 2017-2024. Further, the global market is anticipated to reach 79.9 Million metric tons by the end of forecast period. Growing construction activities across the world and development of oil & gas industries are some major factors which are projected to foster the growth of global market of steel pipes.

Moreover, high strength and durability of steel pipes are one of the key reasons which are likely to fuel the growth of market. On the basis of regional platform, global steel pipes market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region.

Further, Asia Pacific region is the largest market of steel pipes. High construction activities and developing oil & gas industries are some of the major factors which are expected to allow Asia Pacific to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Moreover, China alone stood at around 30% share in revenue of global market in 2016 and is anticipated to dominate the Asia Pacific steel pipe market during the forecast period.

North America is the second leading market in steel pipes and is expected to witness satisfactory growth during the forecast period. Factors such as presence of large number of oil and gas industries and growing use of steel pipes in fire sprinkler system are envisioned to foster the growth of North America steel pipes market over the forecast period.

Additionally, Europe region is also projected to grow at an acceptable pace during the forecast period. This growth in Europe region can be attributed to growing demand for steel pipes in end use industries in this region.

Market Segmentation

Our-in depth analysis of the global steel pipes market includes the following segments:

By Technology

Welded Steel Pipes

ERW Steel Pipes

Galvanized Steel Pipes

By Material

Alloy Steel

Black Steel

Carbon Steel

Iron Steel

Mild Steel

Stainless Steel

By Application

Water Pipes

Steel Casing Pipes

Sewage Pipes

Structural Steel Pipes

Industrial Steel Pipes

Steel scaffolding Pipes

Oil & Gas Pipes

By Type

Line

Standard

Structural

Steel Pole

Steel Fencing

Steel Handrails

Steel Exhaust Pipes

Steel Columns

By Region

Global steel pipes market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers & Challenges

Global steel pipes market is primarily driven by factors such as growing construction activities and development of oil & gas industries across the world. Steel pipes have high strength and high thermal resistant. Such features of steel pipes make them more suitable to use in areas like water pipes, oil & gas pipes and sewage pipes. Further, growing adoption rate of steel pipes in different areas is likely to drive the growth of global market.

Moreover, steel pipes are used in fire sprinkler system due to their ability to operate in high temperature zone. This rise in demand for steel pipes in fire sprinkler system installation is expected to drive the market in near future. Additionally, use of structural steels in pole, fencing, handrails exhaust pipes and for oil & gas are also driving the demand for steel pipes globally.

Furthermore, rapid urbanization and development of new industries is also a major factor anticipated to foster the growth of global steel pipes market. The oil & gas industries are projected to capture maximum market share during the forecast period. Moreover, growing oil & gas industries are likely to drive the growth of global steel pipes market in near future.

However, growth of steel pipes market is predicted to decelerate during the forecast period. Adoption rate of steel pipes is decreasing due to their high cost and rising prevalence of alternative products such as plastic pipes due to their low cost and light weight. Moreover, low penetration rate of steel pipes in areas except oil & gas industries is expected to hamper the growth of global steel pipes market in near future.

Key Players

ArcelorMittal

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Hebei Iron & Steel Group

Baosteel

Wuhan Iron & Steel Group

Posco

Jiangsu Shagang

Tata Steel Group

Hyundai Steel Company

JFE Steel Corporation

Scope & Context

