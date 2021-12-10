Now Available – Worldwide 1,6-Hexanediamine Market Report 2019-2025
1,6-Hexanediamine Market Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for 1,6-Hexanediamine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
This report focuses on the 1,6-Hexanediamine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
1,6-Hexanediamine Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
BASF SE
Dupont
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Toray Industries, Inc.
Merck KGaA
Evonik Industries AG
Solvay SA
Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.
Invista
Ascend Performance Materials
Rennovia, Inc.
Compass Chemical
Lanxess
Junsei Chemical Co., Ltd
Sinopharm Chemical Reagent Co. Ltd
Chengdu Dacheng Chemical Co., Ltd
Suzhou Sibian Chemicals Co., Ltd
Meryer (Shanghai) Chemical Technology Co., Ltd
Liaoyang Petrochemical Company
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
United States,
European
Union and
China
Market Segment by Type, covers
Adiponitrile Method
Hexanediol Method
Caprolactam Method
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Automotive
Textile
Paints & Coatings
Petrochemical
Others
The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 1,6-Hexanediamine Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Hydraulic Dredges
1.4.3 Hopper Dredges
1.4.4 Mechanical Dredges
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Market Size Growth Rate by Application
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Market Size
2.1.1 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global 1,6-Hexanediamine Production 2014-2025
2.2 1,6-Hexanediamine Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key 1,6-Hexanediamine Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 1,6-Hexanediamine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers 1,6-Hexanediamine Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into 1,6-Hexanediamine Market
2.4 Key Trends for 1,6-Hexanediamine Markets & Products
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 1,6-Hexanediamine Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 1,6-Hexanediamine Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 1,6-Hexanediamine Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 1,6-Hexanediamine Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 1,6-Hexanediamine Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)
3.2.2 1,6-Hexanediamine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)
3.3 1,6-Hexanediamine Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
