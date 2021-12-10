Nutraceuticals Market to Witness Tremendous Growth by Increasing Demand for Personal Care Products

‘Global Nutraceuticals Market – Size, Share and Forecasts (2019-2026)’ from DataM Intelligence provides expert analysis into the market share, size, industry outlook, volume, major manufacturers and future trends in this industry.

Nutraceuticals Market is expected to grow at a CAGR value of 7.32% during the forecast period.

Global Nutraceuticals Market Drivers

The Global Nutraceuticals market is growing by several factors such as increasing demand for personal care products, increasing demand for nutraceuticals in food and dietary supplement, rising need for preventive health care and innovation in medical treatment.

Nutraceuticals market is also growing by increasing demand for personal care products. The integration of nutraceuticals with personal care is branched into Cosmeceutical owing anti-ageing property. Cosmeceuticals are own care products that contain skincare properties.

These products contain nutraceuticals ingredients such as natural herbs, vitamins, and antioxidants, which help keep skin infection free and healthy. Therefore, the increase in demand for personal care products is creating new opportunities which lead to the growth of the market.

Global Nutraceuticals Market Segmentation

Global Nutraceuticals market is segmented by types such as Functional Food, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, and Personal Care.

Functional Food is further segmented into Probiotics Fortified Food, Omega Fatty Acid Fortified Food, Branded Ionized Salt, Branded Wheat Flour Nutraceuticals Market, and Other Functional Food.

Dietary Supplements are further segmented into Proteins & Peptides, Vitamins & Minerals, Herbals (Ayurveda Extracts, Plant Extracts, Algal Extracts, Phytochemicals) and Others (Fatty Acids and Fiber). Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.

Nutraceuticals Market Competitive Analysis

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.

The global nutraceuticals market share is predominantly divided among the following companies: Amway Corporation, Arla Foods Inc., Bayer AG, Danone, Dean Food, Dr. Willmar Schwabe Gmbh & Co. Kg, DSM NV I-Health Division (Amerifit Nutrition Inc), Herbalife International, Kelloggs Company, Nestle SA, Nordic Naturals Inc., Parry Nutraceuticals Limited, PepsiCo Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Suntory Holdings Limited. This report gives a profile of the companies as mentioned above.

Following contents are contained in this report-

1. Nutraceuticals Market – Methodology and Scope

2. Nutraceuticals Market – Industry Trends

3. Nutraceuticals Market – Outlook

4. Nutraceuticals Market – Product-based Analysis

4.1 Functional Food

4.2 Functional Beverages

4.3 Dietary Supplements

4.4 Personal Care

5. Nutraceuticals Market – Competitive Trends

5.1 Global Market – Geographic Overview (Share of the regions)

5.2 North America

5.3 South America

5.4 Europe

5.5 Asia-Pacific

5.6 RoW

6. Nutraceuticals Market – Strategy Analytics

7. Nutraceuticals Market – Company Profiles

8. Nutraceuticals Market – Appendix

