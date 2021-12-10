Patient Simulators Market to Witness High CAGR by 2025 – CAE Healthcare, Laerdal Medical, 3D Systems, Inc., VirtaMed AG, Altay Scientific Group S.r.l., Gaumard Scientific, Ambu A/S, SIMStation GmbH, Simulaids, and Mentice AB

The Europe patient simulators market is expected to reach US$ 718.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 217.2 Mn in 2017. The Europe patient simulators market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 16.3% from 2018-2025.

Patient simulators market is segmented by product and end user. Europe patient simulators market, based on the product was segmented into adult patient simulator, infant simulator, and childbirth simulator. The patient simulators market, based on end user was segmented into academic institutes, hospitals, and military organizations.

Patient simulators are incorporated with computer software which helps to replicate normal and abnormal responses of the body to events that include attack of asthma and therapeutic interventions, which include a drug side effect. Simulated blood can be propelled into the veins through an intravenous tube. Patient simulators are life-like manikins that react physiologically as they were alive. The report would be of an interest to various stakeholders operating in the patient simulators market. These stakeholders include academic medical centres, government research organizations, hospitals & clinics, research & consulting firms, insurers, medical devices companies, and professional societies.

The major players operating in the Europe patient simulators market include CAE Healthcare, Laerdal Medical, 3D Systems, Inc., VirtaMed AG, Altay Scientific Group S.r.l., Gaumard Scientific, Ambu A/S, SIMStation GmbH, Simulaids, and Mentice AB among othrers. For instance, in March 2018, VirtaMed AG developed new and advanced products VirtaMed UroS and VirtaMed GynoS simulators. The launch increased the ability to strengthen the portfolio of simulators. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

The objective of the study is to describe, define, and forecast the patient simulators market by product, end user and country. The report also provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends). The report helps to analyze market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

