Radiation Dose Management Market Expected to Reach $3256.34 million by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 40.7% | GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sectra Medical Systems, Toshiba Medical Systems

The report on "Radiation Dose Management Market" will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail.

Global Radiation Dose Management Market is accounted for $150.36 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $3256.34 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 40.7% during the forecast period. Rising awareness and industry initiatives for radiation dose management, growing concerns over radiation overexposure and increasing focus on improving quality of patient care are some of the key driving factors for the market growth. However, lack of reimbursement for accepting radiation dose management solutions and low implementation of Rdm solutions in emerging countries are some of the factors hindering the market growth. Moreover, rising focus on interventional radiology and nuclear medicine and technological advancements provides ample opportunities for the market growth.

By products and services, services section is predicted to lead the market and is likely to continue its dominance during the forecast period owing to the software helping to build robust radiation safety program and helps in collecting and storing dose data within the patient’s clinical record. The services section is subdivided into consulting services, support and maintenance services, education and training services and implementation and integration services.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

GE Healthcare Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sectra Medical Systems GmbH, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, AGFA HealthCare, PACS Health LLC, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Novarad Corporation, Bayer AG, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc., Mckesson Corporation, Medsquare, Bracco Imaging S.P.A., Qaelum N.V. and Landauer, Inc.

The report aims to provide an overview of Radiation Dose Management market with detailed market segmentation by mounting location, vehicle type and geography. The global Radiation Dose Management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Radiation Dose Management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Radiation Dose Management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2026.

The report analyzes factors affecting Radiation Dose Management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Radiation Dose Management market in these regions.

