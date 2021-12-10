Radiotherapy Market will Account for Around USD 7 million Revenues by 2023-End

The market Research Future has been published New Research Reports which is Radiotherapy Market & in This Report the Information has been provided like Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends & Forecast which is making through primary and secondary research which is done by professional healthcare researcher.

Radiotherapy is generally used as a treatment for cancer. Around four out of every ten people are treated for cancer undergo radiotherapy. Normally together with other types of treatment including chemotherapy and surgery. Radiotherapy usually uses high power X-rays to destroy unwanted cells, such as cancer cells. The focus of radiotherapy is to destroy the unwanted cells and avoid damaging healthy cells as much as possible. The damages cell stops repairing itself when the cell is damaged through DNA and are broken down by the natural process of body. The radiotherapy treatment are less painful than the chemotherapy and surgeries. The radiotherapy also have some side effects along with it. The side-effects of radiation therapy are nausea, hair loss, skin problems, fatigue, appetite loss, diarrhea, fertility issues could potentially hamper radiotherapy devices market growth.

The Radiotherapy Market will grow very rapidly at a rate of 7% CAGR during the forecasted period 2017-2023. The market is expected to reach USD 7 million from 4.5 million in 2016 during the forecasted period.

Segments:

The segmentation for the Radiotherapy Market is done on the basis of the treatment type and by application. On the basis of treatment type includes X-Ray, Gamma ray, External Beam radiotherapy, proton therapy, internal radiation therapy. The external beam radiotherapy segment is further sub-segmented into the treatment types which are 3D conformal radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), image guided radiation therapy (IGRT), Tomotherapy, Stereotactic radio surgery, and stereotactic body radiation therapy. On the basis of the application the segment are prostate cancer, breast cancer and lung cancer, ovarian cancer and thyroid.

Key players of Global Radiotherapy market:

Some of the Prominent players are involved in manufacturing of the Radiotherapy those are, GE Healthcare(UK), Siemens (Germany), Varian(India), Cardinal Health(US), Nordion(CA), Isoray(US), View ray (US), Fuji Holdings(Japan), Philips Healthcare (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Hologic (US).

Radiotherapy Market Regional analysis:

The Radiotherapy Market is segmented into four main geographic regions Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. America holds the larger market in the radiotherapy the market increasing due to the increasing advancement in the technology. Europe is another dominating region for the use of the radiotherapy. Asia-pacific region is growing at a rapid pace because of the increasing number of patients in the region. The number is increasing due to the more consumptions of tobacco is seen in this region. Middle East and Africa is slow growing segment because of the lack of awareness of the chronic diseases and the treatment facilities are also limited in this region.

