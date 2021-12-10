Shortage of 45000 Primary Care Providers Witness the Growth for Telemedicine Market by 2020

The market report titled ‘Global Telemedicine Market – Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)’ produced by DataM Intelligence analyses the industry dynamics in this competitive space to provide a comprehensive analysis of the market opportunities.

Studies reveal that over 62 million people lack access to adequate healthcare services. Also, the studies estimate, by 2020 there will be a shortage of 45,000 primary care providers.

Telemedicine Market Trends

Treatment through this method is particularly helpful in rural areas, where there is a lack of accessibility to both primary health care and speciality care due to the shortage of healthcare providers.

Telemedicine allows hospitals to create a network to support each other. By easily sharing their expertise outside their institutions, doctors can offer incredible value to their medical colleagues and those colleagues’ patients. All these advantages and ease of access are driving the global telemedicine market.

Telemedicine Market Segmentation Analysis

Based on specialty area into General Consultation, Cardiology, Dermatology, Neurology, Gynecology, Trauma Care, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Psychiatry, Pathology, General Surgery, and Others.

Based on End-Users into Hospitals, Clinics, Patients and others.

Based on technology into Hardware, Software, and Telecommunications.

Based on type of telemedicine into Telehospitals/Clinics, Telehome, and health.

Telemedicine Market Key Companies

The global telemedicine market share is majorly divided among the following players: CareClix, ConsultADoctor, Teladoc, MD, iCliniq, American Well, M drive, MDAligne, state doctors, Doctor on Demand, Specialists On Call and LiveHealth Online. This report gives a profile of all the companies as mentioned earlier.

