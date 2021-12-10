Smart Cooling Systems Market is expected to garner $137,548 million by 2022 – Mitsubishi Electric, LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Videocon Industries

Smart Cooling Systems Market Report, forecasts that the global market is expected to garner $137,548 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 52.4% during the period 2014 – 2022.

Smart cooling system comprises smart air-conditioners and smart refrigerators. These cooling systems are autonomous and can be easily monitored, controlled, and optimized from remote location via any connected devices such as tablets and smartphones. These systems find applications in residential, commercial, and industrial sector.

Based on the geography, the smart cooling systems market is segmented into four major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe was the highest revenue contributor in 2014, accounting for around 35% share of the overall smart cooling systems market size. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 59.1% during the forecast period owing to increased penetration of smart air-conditioners and smart refrigerators in residential as well as commercial sectors.

The report features a competitive scenario of the smart cooling systems industry and provides comprehensive analysis of key growth strategies adopted by major players. Some of the key players operating in the smart cooling systems market include Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, LG Electronics Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Videocon Industries Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd., Voltas Ltd., Fujitsu General Ltd., Blue Star Ltd., Friedrich Air Conditioning Co., Ltd., and Electrolux AB.

Key Findings of Smart Cooling Systems Market:

The smart split AC segment dominated the smart cooling systems industry in 2014, and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

Among system types, the smart chiller segment is projected to create significant growth opportunities for prominent players operating in the global market.

Europe dominated the global market in 2014, however by 2022, Asia-Pacific is projected to surpass Europe in terms of adoption of smart cooling systems.

U.S. was leading in terms of spending on smart cooling systems in 2014, followed by Germany. In addition, India, China, and other emerging markets are projected to provide significant opportunities for major players operating in the market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

Chapter: 4 GLOBAL SMART COOLING SYSTEMS MARKET, BY TYPE

Chapter: 5 GLOBAL SMART COOLING SYSTEMS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

Chapter: 6 COMPANY PROFILES

