Thin Film Semiconductor Deposition Market Outlook to 2022: Emerging Trends and Growth Opportunities Status with Analysis by Top Players- Hitachi Kokusai Electric, Lam Research , Tokyo Electron Limited, Sumco

The New Report “Thin Film Semiconductor Deposition Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Thin film semiconductors are the foils fabricated from artificial semiconductor materials with thickness ranging from nanometers to few hundred millimeters. The demand for thin film semiconductors has increased in the recent years due to their advantages such as higher efficiency, light weight, less space consumption, and flexibility in shape as compared to conventional silicon (c-Si). They are widely used in various applications such as solar photovoltaic panels, DRAMs, microprocessors, and wearable technologies among others. Moreover, emerging technologies such as AMOLED displays, flexible OLED displays, and MEMS among others make use of thin film semiconductors. Flexible displays are mostly used in smartphones and televisions.

Renowned players in the market have heavily invested to upgrade their technology and strengthen their customer base for enhanced market presence across the globe. For instance, in 2016, Samsung announced to invest $3 billion for manufacturing AMOLED displays in Vietnam. Moreover, organic LED displays that use thin film semiconductor materials are in high demand in the electronics market. LG Electronics, one of the leading display manufacturing companies, intends to manufacture flexible organic LED displays to sustain the global competition. In 2016, LG announced to invest $1.75 billion to manufacture flexible OLED displays. LG expects to ramp up their mass production by the second half of 2018, as Apple Inc. would be using these flexible displays in their upcoming models of smartphones. The other companies in the market are expected to adopt flexible organic LED displays in their smartphones, tablets, and PCs to compete with Apple Inc. Therefore, the demand for thin film semiconductors is expected to eventually increase in the near future.

Key players profiled in the report include Applied Materials, Inc., Hitachi Kokusai Electric, Inc., Lam Research Corporation, Tokyo Electron Limited, Sumco Corporation, Oerlikon Balzers, ULVAC, IHI Hauzer Techno Coating B.V., CVD Equipment Corporation, Aixtron SE, and CVD Equipment Corporation among others.

The key factors driving the thin film semiconductor deposition market are impending need of circuit miniaturization, high investment by various governments in solar power plants, and technological developments in organic LED displays. However, high capital requirement for setting up a thin film fabrication facility is a major threat to the market growth.

The thin film semiconductor market is segmented based on type of deposition technology, industry vertical, and geography. Based on deposition technology, the market is segmented into chemical vapor deposition (CVD), physical vapor deposition (PVD), and others (epitaxy, and electro hydrodynamic deposition). Furthermore, industry vertical segment is divided into IT and telecom, electronics, energy and power, automotive, aerospace & defense, and others (healthcare and industrial). The market is analyzed on the basis of four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

