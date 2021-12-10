Video-as-a-Service Market SWOT Analysis by 2027 with Top Players – Adobe Systems, Applied Global Technologies, Avaya, AVI-SPL, BlueJeans Network, Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, Interoute Communications, Polycom, Vidyo

The Industry Report “Video-as-a-Service Market” provides a clear picture of the Current Market Scenario which includes past and estimated future size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the Video-as-a-Service market.

Video-as-a-service offers features including, call production, recording, multi-point high definition bridging, recording, white-glove concierge services, archiving, as well as endpoint management. It is considered as a reliable and simple substitute for businesses with inadequate infrastructure, budget, expertise, or desire to implement corporate video conferencing services. Video-as-a- Service delivers security and provides a range of products for security, safety, and convenience.

The video-as-a-service market is highly propelled by the increasing adoption of cloud-based services, particularly by SMEs. Further, factors such as BYOD and low ownership cost are contributing to the video-as-a-service market growth. Also, innovation in video surveillance products and application owing to advancements in technology is bolstering the video-as-a-service market growth. However, concerns related to privacy and security may act as a restraining factor to market growth. The video-as-a-service market is expected to flourish in developing economies in the coming years owing to favorable government regulations and policies.

The reports cover key developments in the Video-as-a-Service market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Video-as-a-Service market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Video-as-a-Service market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Adobe Systems

Applied Global Technologies, LLC

Avaya, Inc.

AVI-SPL, Inc.

BlueJeans Network

Cisco Systems, Inc

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Interoute Communications Limited

Polycom, Inc.

Vidyo

The “Global Video-as-a-Service Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Video-as-a-Service market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Video-as-a-Service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Video-as-a-Service market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global video-as-a-service market is segmented on the basis of component, device, deployment, and end-user. Based on the component, the market is bifurcated into platform and services. The platform is further sub-segment into application management, device management, and network management. Also, the service segment is sub-segmented into professional and managed services. The device segment of video-as-a-service market is classified into mobility devices and enterprise computing. By deployment, the video-as-a-service market is categorized into public, private, and hybrid cloud. The end-user segment of video-as-a-service market is segmented into healthcare, government and defense, BFSI, media and entertainment, IT & telecom, and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Video-as-a-Service market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Video-as-a-Service Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Video-as-a-Service market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Video-as-a-Service market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Video-as-a-Service Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Video-as-a-Service Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Video-as-a-Service Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Video-as-a-Service Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

