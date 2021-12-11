Acute Hospital Care Market Expanding at a Steady CAGR of 7.8% through 2023

Market Research Future has added a report titled “Acute Hospital Care Market Research Report- Global Forecast till 2023” to its offering.

Market Scenario:

Acute care is a branch of health care in which short-term treatment is provided to patients with medical conditions such as severe injury and recovery from surgery. Acute conditions such as asthma attack, broken bone, bronchitis, burn, common cold, flu, heart attack, pneumonia, and others require treatment in acute hospital care. Various services are included in acute hospital care such as coronary care, intensive care, neonatal intensive care, cardiology, and others. The acute care market growth is majorly attributed due to the rising incidences of trauma injury, the presence of a large base of the patient population, increasing number of hospital, unmet medical needs in emerging economies. Moreover, the geriatric population having acute diseases are projected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

The Global Acute Hospital Care Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~7.8% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

According to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, during 2011-2014, asthma prevalence was 8.8% among all adults. During this period, asthma was more common among adults with obesity (11.1%) compared with adults in normal weight (7.1%) and overweight (7.8%) people.

As per reports from American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeon, broken bones are a common injury i.e an average of 6 million people in the U.S is likely to break a bone each year. Most of these broken bones heal without problems. However, about 300,000 patients are slow to heal or do not heal at all with traditional methods. Since broken bone is a common problem, it needs acute hospital care, Therefore, it is estimated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

However, limited availability of facilities and equipment may hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Top Key Players:

HCA Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Community Health Systems LLC (U.S.), Universal Health Services, Inc. (U.S.), Tenet Healthcare Corp. (U.S.), Vanguard Health System Inc. (U.S.), Ardent Health Services (U.S.), Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (U.S.), PruittHealth (U.S.), National HealthCare Corp.(U.S.), and others.

Segmentations

The Global Acute Hospital Care Market is segmented on the basis of medical condition and services.

On the basis of the medical condition, it is segmented into emergency care, urgent care, short-term stabilization, pre-hospital care, critical care, trauma care, and acute care surgery.

On the basis of the services, it is segmented into coronary care, intensive care, neonatal intensive care, cardiology, and emergency department.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas dominate the global acute hospital care market owing to well-developed technology, increasing patient population, high health care spending, and increasing government support for research & development. Furthermore, increased R&D activities and the concentration of major companies have fuelled the growth of the market in this region.

Europe holds the second position in the global acute hospital care market owing to the government support for research & development and availability of funds for research. This is expected to continue to drive the European market over the forecasted period. For instance, developed economies such countries such as Germany and France are increasing investment in the healthcare domain and are focusing more on hospital infrastructure.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing acute hospital care market owing to the presence of rapidly developing healthcare technology, huge patient population, and high healthcare expenditure. Moreover, increasing demand for acute hospital care in countries like India and South Korea are likely to emerge as the fastest growing market across the globe. Furthermore, increasing demand for quality devices in the healthcare is projected to lead the use of advanced equipment, which, in turn, may increase the market growth in this region.

On the other hand, the Middle East & Africa holds the least share of the market owing to less availability of funds, limited medical facilities, and deprived political conditions in Africa.

