Airborne Fire Control Radar Market Size, Share, Demand, Trend, Latest Innovations & Application Analysis and Industry Growth Forecast 2027

Airborne fire control radar is a high security and surveillance radar technology, which allows the defense forces to enhance their airborne military aviation infrastructure. The growing adoption of automation of defense and surveillance radar systems, as well as growing defense budgets across developed and developing regions globally, is bolstering the airborne fire control radar market in the forecast period. On the other hand, the commercial aviation sector is experiencing tremendous growth in terms of aircraft production and procurement. This trend is anticipated to continue over the next decade, thereby posing significant growth opportunity for airborne fire control radar market players.

The increasing military spending globally is one of the prominent drivers of the airborne fire control radar market. The growing focus of active electronically scanned array (AESA) based systems to determine the exact direction of the target and increasing interest of the defense forces on AESA systems are creating opportunities for the airborne fire control radar market in the coming years.

The key players influencing the market are:

– ASELSAN A.?.

– Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

– Harris Corporation

– IAI

– Israel Aerospace Industries

– Leonardo S.p.A.

– Lockheed Martin Corporation

– Northrop Grumman Corporation

– Saab AB

– Thales Group

The global airborne fire control radar market is segmented on the frequency band and application. Based on frequency band, the market is segmented S-band, X-band and Ku/K/Ka-band. On the basis of application, the market of segmented into commercial, military.

Airborne Fire Control Radar Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Airborne Fire Control Radar Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Airborne Fire Control Radar Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

