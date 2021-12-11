Automotive Fuel Delivery System Market to Hit $27.18 billion and Reflecting Size Expansion at 6.9% CAGR by 2026 with Magna International, Continental, Toyoda Gosie, Delphi Automotive, Landi Renzo, Robert Bosch, Denso, Keihin,

According to Publisher, the Global Automotive Fuel Delivery System Market is accounted for $14.86 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $27.18 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.9%. Rising sales of passenger cars globally, penetration of new fuels and technological advancements are some of the key driving factors for the market growth. However, the efficient and sophisticated fuel delivery system is at the higher the cost.

Automotive fuel delivery system is a key component in a vehicle. It maintains a proper air-fuel mixture according to the load conditions. It is involved in every step of supplying the fuel from the fuel tank to the cylinder. Automotive fuel delivery system pumps, filters, carry and injects fuel in internal combustion (IC) engine. A fuel delivery system consists of a fuel tank, fuel pump, fuel filter, fuel rail, fuel pipe, fuel pressure regulator, and carburettor or injector. Automotive fuel delivery system transfers fuel into vehicle’s combustion chamber.

Get PDF sample copy:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00018709



Companies Covered in this Report are:

Denso Corporation

Keihin Corporation

Magna International Inc.

Continental AG

Toyda Gosie Co.Ltd.

Delphi Automotive PLC

Landi Renzo

TI Automotive

Robert Bosch GmbH

Magneti Marelli S.P.A

Based on the components, the fuel injectors segment will account for the highest automotive fuel delivery system market growth during the forecast period. Fuel injector is an electronically controlled mechanical device which is used to inject the fuel into the engine for the preparation of homogenous (air-fuel) mixture which in turn provides efficient combustion to the engine.

By geography, the Asia Pacific is a prominent market for automotive fuel delivery system due to increasing adoption of energy-efficient fuel delivery systems countries such as US and Canada in the region.

Fuels Covered:

– Diesel

– Alternative Fuel

– Gasoline

– Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)

Components Covered:

– Fuel Pressure Regulator

– Fuel Injectors

– Fuel Rail

– Air Control Valve

– Fuel Pumps

– Fuel Filters

– Throttle Position Valve

– Engine Control Unit (ECU)

– Storage Tank

Technologies Covered:

– Electronically Controlled Fuel Delivery System

– Normal Fuel Delivery System

Methodologies Covered:

– Injector-Based Fuel Delivery System

– Carburettor-Based Fuel Delivering System

Sales Channels Covered:

– Aftermarket

– Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Fuel Vehicles Covered:

– Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Vehicle

– Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicle

– Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Vehicle

Vehicle Types Covered:

– Heavy Commercial Vehicle

– Light Commercial Vehicle

– Hybrid

– Passenger Vehicles

– Commercial Vehicles

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

To Purchase This report details at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00018709



Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

Continue….

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876