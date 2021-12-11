Cloud Telephony Services Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by deployment model, enterprise size, application, and industry vertical

Cloud Telephony is a mechanism of delivering telephone application on a cloud as hosted applications. Various organizations are adopting cloud telephony services with the aim of cost optimization, and it provides multiple benefits to organizations such as enterprise mobility and workforce mobility.

The growth of cloud telephony services market is fueled by driving factors such as increasing demand for cost efficiency by SMEs, and additional features offer by cloud telephony services. The adoption of cloud telephony services across various industries such as BFSI, IT and Telecom, and healthcare among others are creating an opportunity for companies operating in this market to gain more revenues.

The global cloud telephony services market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, enterprise size, application, and industry vertical. Based on deployment model, the market is segmented as cloud and hosted. On the basis of the enterprise size the market is segmented as SMEs and large enterprises. On the basis of application the market is segmented into conferencing, multi-level IVR, sales and marketing, customer relationship management. Based on industrial vertical the market is segmented as IT And Telecom, BFSI, government, retail and consumer goods, healthcare, education, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global cloud telephony services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The cloud telephony services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting cloud telephony services market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the cloud telephony services market in these regions.

