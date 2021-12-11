Connected Car Market Size and Forecast Report 2019 – Promises a Striking Fortune of US$ 280.36 Billion By 2026 | Tesla, Qualcomm, Audi, IBM, Bayerische Motoren Werke Group (BMW), AT&T, Vodafone Group, Intel, Google,

According to Publisher, the Global Connected Car Market is accounted for $72.95 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $280.36 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period.Increase in the demand for safer, more efficient & convenient driving, rise in industry compliance rules and government authorization for supporting connected technology in passenger cars are some of the key factors fueling the market growth. However, lack of strong network infrastructure in developing countries and growing the risk of cyber security for smart vehicles are hindering the growth of the market. One of the major opportunities in the market is development of the new value chain ecosystem of the automotive industry.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Audi AG

IBM Corporation

Autoliv Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Vodafone Group Plc

Bosch

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Tesla, Inc.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

TomTom NV

and among others

Connected car uses mobile internet technology to control key functions remotely via a smartphone, smart watch, tablet device or computer. It contains OEM hardware, which allows networking of vehicles in different versions. Safety and security applications, such as e-Call systems that alert the emergency services in the event of an accident, will be the most common services supported by connected cars.

By Service, Connected Services segment commanded the largest market share due to the rise in demand for convenient features and increase in government authorizations. The new vehicle safety rules are encouraging auto firms to protect vehicle data from remote malfunctioning and hacking which in turn is rising the demand for connected cars.

By Geography, North America is anticipated to dominate the market due to the rising government permissions and increasing communication & information technology infrastructure such as 4G LTE or 5G. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market owing to growing connected car devices in passenger cars and rise in digital services such as cyber security.

Hardwares Covered:

– Electonic Control Unit (ECU)

– Smart Antenna

– Sensors

– Display

Products Covered:

– Processors

– Wireless and cellular Modules

– Fleet Manager

Forms Covered:

– Integrated

– Embedded

– Tethered

Transponders Covered:

– Roadside Unit

– Onboard Unit

Services Covered:

– Autonomous Driving

– Connected Services

– Safety & Security

Technologies Covered:

– 2G

– 3G

– 4G/LTE

Networks Covered:

– Cellular

– Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC)

Applications Covered:

– Telematics

– Navigation

– Infotainment

End Users Covered:

– Aftermarket

– Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Regions Covered:

– North America

– US

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– UK

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– New Zealand

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

– Argentina

– Brazil

– Chile

– Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– UAE

– Qatar

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 Application Analysis

3.9 End User Analysis

3.10 Emerging Markets

3.11 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

Continue….

