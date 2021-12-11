Distraction Osteogenesis Devices Market 2019 Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Sales Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Outlook and Industry Insights by 2023

Market Scenario:

Global Distraction Osteogenesis Devices Market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. Distraction osteogenesis is the biological process of the new bone formation between bone segments which are gradually separated by incremental traction.

Numerous factors such as advancements in distractor devices such as miniaturized internal and external devices, easily placeable and easy handling are expected to drive the growth of the market. For instance, In May 2018, DePuy Synthes, a part of the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, announced an exclusive agreement in the US between DePuy Synthes Sales, Inc. and Prosidyan to promote the Fibergraft family of products, a line of synthetic bone graft materials which are ultra-porous, designed for ease of use, and have been engineered for ideal resorption in clinical use during spine fusion surgery. By adding Fibergraft to its offerings, DePuy Synthes will further enhance the company’s portfolio of biomaterials and distractors.

Moreover, various risks such as failure to follow the distraction protocol and damages to nerves hamper the market growth during the assessment period.

Key players

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, KLS Martin Group, Osteomed, Acumed LLC, Jeil Medical Corporation, Ningbo Cibei Medical Treatment Appliance Co., Ltd. Ortho Max Manufacturing Company Pvt. Ltd., Ortho Care and Titamed are some of the key players in the global distraction osteogenesis devices market.

Segmentation

The Global Distraction Osteogenesis Devices Market has been segmented into device type, age, application, and end-user.

The market, based on device type, has been segmented into mandibular distraction devices, palatal distraction devices, alveolar distraction devices, craniofacial distraction devices, Lefort distraction devices, small bone distraction devices, and others. The market, based on craniofacial distraction devices, has been further segmented into external and internal distractors. The market, based on external distractors is further classified into unidirectional distractors, bidirectional distractors, and multiplanar distractors whereas the market, based on, internal distractors can be classified into tooth-borne distractors, bone-borne distractors, and hybrid distractors. The market, by age, has been segmented into pediatrics and adults. The market, by application, has been segmented into dentistry, podiatry, orthopedics, and others. The market, by end-user, has been segmented into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, and others.

Regional Market Summary

The market has been segmented, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Distraction Osteogenesis Devices Market in the Americas has further been segmented into North America and South America, with the North American market divided into the US and Canada.

The European distraction osteogenesis devices market has been segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe has further been classified as Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe.

The Distraction Osteogenesis Devices Market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The distraction osteogenesis devices market in the Middle East & Africa has been segmented into the Middle East and Africa.

Geographically, North America is expected to dominate the global distraction osteogenesis devices market owing to increasing number of procedures for treating facial abnormalities in the US. Also, most of the key players have their research and development teams working in this field in the US which in turn increases the awareness among the people about the technique in this region.

The European market is expected to be the second-largest due to increase in initiatives taken by public and private organizations in this field.

