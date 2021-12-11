Edutainment Market 2019-2027 | Major Manufacturers- DEVAR, EON Reality, Jam Origin ApS, Kidz Holding S.A.L, Legoland Discovery Center, Little Explorers, Mattel Play! Town, Plabo, Pororo Parks

Shifting dynamics and methodologies of education have paved the way for innovative teaching styles. Interactive ways for presenting learning has created more impacts in terms of imparting knowledge. Players offering edutainment based products have been focusing on providing highly advanced technologies that would enhance the gaming experiences and the edutainment centers such as museums, botanical gardens, science exhibitions, and zoos.

Increasing creative as well as innovations in the games, and the knowledge development through the medium of games is anticipated to drive the edutainment market globally. Design complexity pertaining to the edutainment product and lack of awareness about the model are the major restraining factors in the edutainment market. Emergence of various AR/VR technologies in the edutainment sector is anticipated to further provide good opportunities to the players operating in the edutainment market.

The “Global Edutainment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of technology, media, and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Edutainment market with detailed market segmentation by gaming type, facility size, source of revenue, and geography. The global edutainment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading edutainment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global edutainment market is segmented on the basis of gaming type, facility size, and source of revenue. On the basis of gaming type, the edutainment market is segmented into interactive, non-interactive, explorative, and hybrid. The edutainment market on the basis of the facility size is classified into 5,001 to 10,000 Sq. Ft.; 10,001 to 20,000 Sq. Ft.; 20,001 to 40,000 Sq. Ft.; and > 40,000 Sq. Ft. Based on source of revenue, the edutainment market is segmented into entry fees and tickets, food and beverages, merchandising, advertising, and others.

The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

