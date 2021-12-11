Emotion Analytics Market 2019 Global Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Industry Segments| Apple, Adoreboard, Affectiva, Beyond Verbal, Google, IBM Corporation, Kairos AR, Microsoft, neuromore

Emotion analytics gathers data based on the individual’s way of communicating either verbally or nonverbally to determine the individual’s attitude/mood. The data is used to develop strategies which would enhance the company’s customer relationship management. It is projected that with the advent of emotion analytics into the market, it is capable of transforming the scope of human-machine interaction by embedding emotion analytics inside the devices and mobile applications.

The “Global Emotion Analytics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the Emotion Analytics market with detailed market segmentation by type, end user, and geography. The global emotion analytics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading emotion analytics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Top Key Players profiles in this Report includes, Apple Inc., Adoreboard, Affectiva, Beyond Verbal, Google, Inc., IBM Corporation, Kairos AR, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, neuromore co, sensation.io

With a continuous rise in the demand for advanced technologies such as big data and artificial intelligence, the scope of emotion analytics is rising. Also, the growing emergence of biometrics across all sectors is responsible for driving the emotion analytics market. Nevertheless, through a combination of emotion analytics and facial recognition technology, the significance of facial biometrics is anticipated to provide tremendous opportunities for the players operating in the emotion analytics market.

The global emotion analytics market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into speech analytics, facial analytics, video analytics, and others. On the basis of end user, the emotion analytics market is segmented into industrial, commercial, government, and others.

The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

