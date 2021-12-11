Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (eGRC) Market Will Witness Substantial Growth in the Upcoming years to 2027| Bwise, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, IBM Corporation, LexisNexis (RELX Group), MetricStream

The “Global Enterprise Governance, Risk and Compliance (eGRC) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of enterprise governance, risk and compliance market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography. The global enterprise governance, risk and compliance market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading enterprise governance, risk and compliance market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The enterprise governance, risk and compliance refer to the way an enterprise work towards achieving its goals, adhering to rules and managing uncertainties. Major industry verticals are referring to these solutions to manage challenges associated with risks and compliances. The BFSI segment presents a positive picture of the eGRC market. Besides, the development of new and innovative solutions integrating analytics, machine learning, and other technologies by prominent vendors is likely to open up new opportunities for the market.

Top Key Players profiles in this Report includes, Bwise, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, IBM Corporation, LexisNexis (RELX Group), MetricStream Inc., Oracle Corporation, Refinitiv, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Wolters Kluwer Financial Services, Inc.

The market for enterprise governance, risk and compliance is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing use of data as well as rising business collaborations. Furthermore, regulatory and compliance mandates are expected to augment the growth of the enterprise governance, risk and compliance market. However, the volatile structure of regulatory policies may hamper market growth. On the other hand, the eGRC market is likely to witness growth opportunities on account of rising investments in AI enabled solutions in the coming years.

This report provides comprehensive analysis of:

Key market segments and sub-segments

Evolving market trends and dynamics

Changing supply and demand scenarios

Quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and market forecasting

Tracking current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive insights

Opportunity mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs

The global enterprise governance, risk and compliance market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, enterprise size, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as software and services. On the basis of the deployment, the market is segmented as on-premise and cloud. The market on the basis of the enterprise size is classified as SMEs and large enterprises. By industry vertical, the market is segmented as BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, IT and telecom, and others.

The reports cover key developments in the enterprise governance, risk and compliance market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from enterprise governance, risk and compliance market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for enterprise governance, risk and compliance in the global market.

The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Reason to Buy

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global enterprise governance, risk and compliance Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the enterprise governance, risk and compliance Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

