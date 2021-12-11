File Sharing Software Market 2019-2023 Global Key Players: Citrix ShareFile Inc, SecureDocs, Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc

File Sharing Software Market Highlights:

File sharing software facilitates a platform for distribution and downloads of files like documents, image, video, and audio/digital media from different sources through methods like the system-based, links, portable storage device, server-based, and cloud-based, among others. Among these, the cloud-based deployment allows ease in accessing and sharing files across different platforms and locations.

Resultantly, the uptake of the cloud-based file sharing is augmenting. Most of the enterprises prefer cloud-based file sharing platforms. It is also becoming popular with individual users but on a lower scale. The proliferation of cloud-based services and their uptake in the increasing number of the business is a key driving force pushing up the File sharing software market on the global platform.

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its recently published study report, acknowledged the growth of the market and asserted that the gains of global File Sharing Software Market would register exponential figures by 2023 with a double-digit CAGR over 24% throughout the forecast period (2017 to 2023). Increasing globalization, urbanization, and industrialization are other key factors setting the market on an upward curve.

Continually growing Business Process Outsourcing (BPOs) and Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPOs) industries are propelling the market growth, especially in rapidly developing economies. This provides the market with more opportunities to grow and evolve, all the while, increasing the uptake of the file-sharing software all over the world.

Additional factors such as growing machine technologies alongside, the proliferation of smart devices like computers and smartphones foster market growth. The media & entertainment industry due to its large requirement, accounts for the largest user of the software, providing a considerable impetus to the market growth. Furthermore, increasing usages of the file-sharing software in the healthcare sector impact the market rise positively.

In the healthcare sector, the file-sharing software provides unique and effective solutions through which health care professionals can communicate more effectively, identify crucial data. Thus, it pushes the boundaries of healthcare forward, all the while, saving an enormous amount of time.

Conversely, high costs associated with the installation of file sharing software is a key factor impeding the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) that is allowing users to tap into the power and complexity would support the growth of the market, changing the way this software was designed.

Major Key Players:

Players leading the global file sharing software market include Dropbox (US), Google (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Citrix Systems, Inc. (US), Box (US), ownCloud GmbH (Germany), Huddle (UK), Intralinks Holdings, Inc. (US), Tresorit (Switzerland), IBM Corporation (US), Onehub (US), SecureDocs, Inc. (US), Droplr (US), Open Drive (US), and WeTransfer (Netherlands), among others.

File Sharing Software Market Segmentations:

The report segments the market into five key dynamics to widen the scope of understanding, By Type: Client Server, System Native, and Peer to Peer, among others.

Client Server, System Native, and Peer to Peer, among others. By Deployment Mode : Cloud-based Services and others.

Cloud-based Services and others. By End-user: Small, Medium, and Large Enterprises and Individual.

Large Enterprises and Individual. By Vertical: Education, Banking & Insurance, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication & Information Technology, and Utilities among others.

Education, Banking & Insurance, Media & Entertainment, Telecommunication & Information Technology, and Utilities among others. By Regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

File Sharing Software Market Geographical Analysis:

The North American region is to retain its dominance over the global file sharing software market, heading with the presence of numerous technology giant. Factors such as the early adoption and constant innovations of technologies by the American and Canadian companies substantiate the growth of the market. Regionally, the US is the largest market for file sharing software in the regional market, followed by Canada and Mexico, respectively.

The European region takes the second lead in the global file sharing software market. Advancement in digital technologies alongside, the increasing demand for online file sharing and the rising adoption of BYOD across the industry verticals drive the regional market. Also, the presence of many industry giants is a key driving force for the file sharing software market in this region.

The Asia Pacific file sharing software market has emerged as a promising market, globally. The growth of the regional market attributes mainly to the uptake of the software in increasing number of businesses in the region to improve business productivity and efficiency.

Besides, a hub for BPOs and KPOs, the APAC is catering to various non-English spoken economies/regions, due to which the demand for the file-sharing software rises. Additionally, various dynamic & diversified international organizations that have shifted their bases in the APAC and the domestic organizations foster the growth of the regional market.

File Sharing Software Market Competitive Analysis:

Fiercely competitive, the file sharing software market appears to be fragmented due to the presence of several large & small key players. Through strategic initiatives such as acquisition, expansion, collaboration, and product & technology launch, market players try to gain a competitive advantage. They substantially invest in R&D to gain advantage over their competitors.

Industry/ Innovation/Related News:

July 10, 2019 — BitTorrent Inc. (the US), a software company and a subsidiary of one of the largest decentralized peer-to-peer networks across the globe TRON, announced the launch of its new software – BitTorrent Speed, specially designed for the help scaling up, uploading and downloading of files within the network.

The BitTorrent Speed will make it possible for millions of users to gain fast and uninterrupted access to files on the network while being rewarded for activity. With BitTorrent Speed, users can now download and upload large files rapidly without any hassle.

