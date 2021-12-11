Food Tracking Technologies Market Growth, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovation and Forecast to 2024 | Bio-Rad Laboratories, CH Robinson, Cognex, DowDuPont, Honeywell, IBM

Food traceability (tracking technologies) comprises the ability to identify and validate various stages of the food chain from production to distribution. It involves recognizing the origin of food and its destination from where it is expected to be distributed to different end users. This system is essential for food investigations and is crucial in global food trade as multi-ingredient food includes materials from variety of food chain & countries. This makes importers dependent upon traceability systems of other countries up to the point of import. The main applications of food traceability market include meat & livestock, fresh produce & seeds, dairy, beverages, fisheries, and others. The different equipment meant for supporting the system are PDA with GPS, thermal printers, 2D & 1D scanners, tags & labels, sensors, and others.

Some of the key players of Food Tracking Technologies Market:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, CH Robinson, Cognex, DowDuPont, Honeywell, IBM, MASS Group, Motorola, Zebra

The research report on Food Tracking Technologies Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market status and development trend, including types, applications, growth, opportunities, rising technology, competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. Food Tracking Technologies Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Market Segment by Type, covers

RFID/RTLS

GPS

Barcode

Infrared

Biometrics

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food Manufacturers

Warehouse/Pack Farms

Food Retailers

Defense & Security Departments

Others

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Food Tracking Technologies Market Size

2.2 Food Tracking Technologies Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Food Tracking Technologies Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Food Tracking Technologies Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Food Tracking Technologies Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Food Tracking Technologies Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Food Tracking Technologies Sales by Product

4.2 Global Food Tracking Technologies Revenue by Product

4.3 Food Tracking Technologies Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Food Tracking Technologies Breakdown Data by End User

