Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions And Top Key Players Analysis From 2018-2026

Global Artificial Intelligence in Agriculture Market industry valued approximately USD 432.2 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.5% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The major factors driving the growth of the AI in Agriculture Market include the growing demand for Agriculture Production owing tthe increasing population, rising adoption of Information Management System and new, advanced technologies for improving crop productivity.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next eight years. The report is designed tincorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect teach of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report alscaters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will alsincorporate the opportunities available in micrmarkets for stakeholders tinvest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Technology:

Predictive Analytics

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Application:

Drone Analytics

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Agriculture Robots

Others

Offering:

Software

Hardware

Service

AI-as-a-service

Regions:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 t2025

Key Players:

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market are John Deere, IBM, Agribotix, Microsoft, The Climate Corporation, Prospera, Spensa Technologies, Resson, Vision Robotics. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and focuses on continuous technology innovations are alsstrategies adopted by the major players. The companies are alstrying tdominate the market by investing in research and development.

