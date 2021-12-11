Global Flooring Market Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and Forecast Report By 2025

Global Flooring Market to reach USD 506.6 billion by 2025.Global Flooring Market valued approximately USD 307.6 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.7% over the forecast period 2017-2025 . Key factors which give growth to the Flooring market are Increase in renovation & remodeling activities, rapid urbanization, and increase in investments in the construction industry drive the growth of the flooring market. The residential segment is projected to account for a larger share through 2023.

Growing focus toward interior decoration and comfort, coupled with rising disposable income of people are expected to drive the demand for flooring in the residential industry.The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:By Material:

ï‚§ Carpets & Rugs

ï‚§ Resilient

o Vinyl

o Cork

o Linoleum

o Rubber

o Resin

ï‚§ Non-Resilient

o Ceramic

o Stone

o Wood

o Laminate

By End Use:

ï‚§ Residential

ï‚§ Non residential

By Regions:

ï‚§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

ï‚§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

ï‚§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

ï‚§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

ï‚§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015

Base year – 2016

Forecast period – 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market Mohawk industries, Shaw industries, tarkett, Armstrong flooring, forbo, gerflor, interface, beaulieu international, Toli Corporation, Milliken & company. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Flooring Market in Market Study:

ï‚§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

ï‚§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

ï‚§ Venture capitalists

ï‚§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

ï‚§ Third-party knowledge providers

ï‚§ Investment bankers

ï‚§ Investors