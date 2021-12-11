Global Motor Grader Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

This report on Global Motor Grader Market details about the market size, market growth rate and global forecast for the next five years i.e. 2024. The report is a complete analysis assessing the pricing trends, market consumption and sales forecasts. This study covers the competitive landscape by profiling the major market players. The vital information of the market is collected through authentic sources and reviewed by industry experts.

Motor grader, is a construction machine with a long blade used to create a flat surface during the grading process. Typical models have three axles, with the engine and cab situated above the rear axles at one end of the vehicle and a third axle at the front end of the vehicle, with the blade in between.

China, North America, Europe and South America are the major sales markets, with global market share of 16.80%, 8.02%, 4.98% and 29.41% in 2014 on revenue. Nearly every region is declining in recent the years while South America is the most stable market.

The worldwide market for Motor Grader is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.3% over the next five years, will reach 1030 million US$ in 2024, from 1050 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Motor Grader in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Caterpillar

VOLVO

Komatsu

John Deere

CASE

Terex

XCMG

Changlin

Dingsheng Tiangong

Liugong

Shantui

SANY

Sahm

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Small Size Motor Grader

Medium Size Motor Grader

Large Size Motor Grader

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Construction

Snow Removing

Soil and Gravel Road Maintenance

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Motor Grader product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Motor Grader, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Motor Grader in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Motor Grader competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Motor Grader breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Motor Grader market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Motor Grader sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

