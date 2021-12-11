Global Solar Street Lights Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024
This report on Global Solar Street Lights Market details about the market size, market growth rate and global forecast for the next five years i.e. 2024. The report is a complete analysis assessing the pricing trends, market consumption and sales forecasts. This study covers the competitive landscape by profiling the major market players. The vital information of the market is collected through authentic sources and reviewed by industry experts.
Solar street lights are raised light sources which are powered by photovoltaic panels generally mounted on the lighting structure or integrated in the pole itself. The photovoltaic panels charge a rechargeable battery, which powers a fluorescent or LED lamp during the night.
The worldwide market for Solar Street Lights is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 16.9% over the next five years, will reach 7530 million US$ in 2024, from 2950 million US$ in 2019.
This report focuses on the Solar Street Lights in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
- Philips
- Tata Power Solar Systems
- Bisol
- Leadsun
- Su-Kam Power Systems
- Urja Global
- Solar Electric Power Company (SEPCO)
- Jiawei
- Yingli Solar
- King-sun
- BYD
- Shenzhen Spark Optoelectronics S&T
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
- Standalone
- Grid Connected
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
- Residential
- Municipal Infrastructure
- Others
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Solar Street Lights product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Solar Street Lights, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Solar Street Lights in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Solar Street Lights competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Solar Street Lights breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Solar Street Lights market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Solar Street Lights sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
