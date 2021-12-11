Industrial Control Systems Security Insight 2019 | Size Grows at CAGR of 8.4% by Revenue | Forecast Analysis Report by 2026 – Cyberbit, Indegy, Nozomi Networks, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Sophos, Symantec, Dragos, CyberArk,

According to Publisher, the Global Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market is accounted for $12.02 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $24.93 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Convergence of IT and OT and increasing cyber threats on critical infrastructure are some of the key driving factors for the market growth. However, lack of awareness regarding ICS security is hampering the market expansion. Moreover, the increase in cloud-based SCADA Systems is providing abundant opportunities for market augmentation.

ICS security is the area of apprehension involving the preservation of industrial control systems, the integrated hardware, and software designed to check and control the process of equipment and associated devices in industrial environments. Industrial control systems are used in equipment throughout a wide series of industries all around the world.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

ABB

Check Point Software

Cisco

Honeywell

McAfee

FireEye

Fortinet

Kaspersky Lab

Belden Inc.

Airbus

BAE Systems

Bayshore Networks

and among others

Based on the end user, the transportation systems segment is witnessing lucrative growth due to the growing awareness related to ICS safety for shielding critical transportation networks such as highway, surface transportation, aviation, maritime, and pipeline. Maritime transport component, such as ports, vessels, and waterways, plays a significant role in facilitating large-scale trade operations. Hence securing these systems is extremely essential to make sure the smooth functioning of vessel and port operations.

North American region is witnessing steady growth during the estimated period as it is considered to be the most superior region in terms of technology acceptance and infrastructure. The extensive presence of key industry players in this region is the main driving factor for the expansion of the market. Increased instances of cyber-attacks, reliance on Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and rising regulations are driving the market growth in this region.

Services Covered:

– Audit & Reporting

– Training and Development

– Incident Response

– Risk Management

– System Design

– Consulting and Integration

– Support and Maintenance

– Managed Security

Solutions Covered:

– Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

– Unified Threat Management (UTM)

– Update and Patch Management

– Database Activity Monitoring

– Virtualization Security

– Antimalware/Antivirus

– Firewall

– Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) Encryption

– Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation

– Security Information & Event Management (SIEM)

– Identity and Access Management (IAM)

– Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS)

– Security and Vulnerability Management

– Whitelisting

– Security Configuration Management

– Other Solutions

Securities Covered:

– Endpoint Security

– Database Security

– Network Security

– Application Security

End Users Covered:

– Power

– Manufacturing

– Energy and Utilities

– Transportation Systems

– Other End Users

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

Continue….

