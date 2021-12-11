Intelligent Assistant Embedded Consumer Devices Market Growth and Forecast to 2027 | Top Companies are Amazon.com, Apple, Arm Limited, Google

The Insight Partners adds “Intelligent Assistant Embedded Consumer Devices Market to 2027″ to its database. This report is a comprehensive evaluation of the market trends of industry. The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market.

The intelligent assistant embedded consumer devices are integrated with artificial intelligence technology, which act as voice-based assistant device. This device performs tasks or services based on verbal commands. Artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things has been serving as the backbone for the intelligent assistant embedded consumer devices market and expected to continue doing so in the near future..

The intelligent assistant embedded consumer devices market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the forecast period on account of the growing segment of mobile device users, coupled with increasing consumer demand for voice-based assistants. Technological developments in the field of smart electronics is further expected to fuel the growth of the intelligent assistant embedded consumer devices market during forecast period. The constant focus of major market players to improve consumer experience and penetration of the products in developing countries is likely to offer substantial growth opportunities for the intelligent assistant embedded consumer devices market in the coming years.

Leading key Market players Mentioned in the Report:-

– Amazon.com, Inc.

– Apple Inc.

– Arm Limited

– Google LLC

– HP Development Company, L.P.

– Intel Corporation

– Lenovo Group Limited

– LG Electronics

– Microsoft Corporation

– Samsung

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Intelligent Assistant Embedded Consumer Devices Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Intelligent Assistant Embedded Consumer Devices Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The global intelligent assistant embedded consumer devices market is segmented on the basis of device type and technology. Based on device type, the market is segmented as mobile devices, personal computers, household devices, and home video entertainment devices. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented as text-to-speech, speech recognition, and natural language processing (NLP).

The report also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America providing an exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Intelligent Assistant Embedded Consumer Devices Market.

