Lateral Flow Assay Market Research Report and Business Opportunities Forecast to 2027 with Leading Industry Players bioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, BD, QIAGEN, Quidel Corporation

Lateral flow tests, also known as lateral flow immunochromatographic assays. The lateral flow assay helps to detection of specific antigens and antibodies as well as products of gene amplification. The various liquid samples can be tested using LFAs, including urine, saliva, sweat serum plasma, whole blood and other fluids. These tests are used for medical diagnostics and it gives instantaneous diagnosis directly to patients.

The lateral flow assay market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the key driving factors such as rising geriatric population, increase in prevalence of multiple chronic conditions, rise in prevalence of infectious diseases as well increase in consumption of alcohol, raising demand for point-of-care testing, awareness related to home health care and point-of-care and others. In addition, various players in the emerging market have advance healthcare infrastructure & advance technology product will create lots of opportunity for the market.

This market intelligence report on Lateral Flow Assay market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2019 to 2027. This examination the market dynamics that are foreseen to influence the market growth in a coming couple of years. Also, the report clarifies the effect of the key factors like drivers and restraints for market development. Future trends and opportunities in the global Lateral Flow Assay market have also been mentioned in the study.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA, Hologic, Inc, bioMerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, BD, QIAGEN, Quidel Corporation among others.

A comprehensive view of the Lateral Flow Assay market is covered with competitive landscape and analysis of PEST analysis for the market. PEST analysis provides information on a political, economic, social and technological perspective of the macro-environment from Lateral Flow Assay market perspective that helps market players understand the factor which can affect business’s activities and performance.

The study encompasses a market potential analysis, all the major segments are detailed with their market size, growth rate, and potential opportunities.

Leading Lateral Flow Assay market players are profiled in the report with key facts, product portfolio, business performance, and strategic initiates. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are in that position is explained to help make a well-informed decision. Competitive landscape of the Lateral Flow Assay market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles including developments such as merges &acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, new production, expansions, and SWOT analysis.

Market Segmentation:

The global lateral flow assay market is segmented on the basis of product, technique, application and end user. Based on products, the market is segmented as kits and reagents and lateral flow readers. On the basis of technique, the global lateral flow assay market is segmented into sandwich assays, multiplex detection assays and competitive assays. Based on the application the market is classify into drug development and quality testing, clinical or point-of-care testing and others. Clinical or Point-of-Care testing is further sub-segmented into cardiac marker testing, pregnancy & fertility testing, cholesterol/lipid testing, drugs-of-abuse testing infectious disease testing and others. On the basis of the end user the market is classify into hospitals and clinics, home care and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

The target audience for the report on the Lateral Flow Assay market

Manufactures

Market analysts

Senior executives

Business development managers

Technologists

R&D staff

Distributors

Investors

Governments

Equity research firms

Consultants

Finally, the report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates Lateral Flow Assay market dynamics effecting the Lateral Flow Assay market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions. The report also includes the profiles of key manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

