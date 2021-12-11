Oilseeds Market Explored In the Latest Research by Key Player Bunge Limited, Cargill, Louis Dreyfus Company and Oilseeds International Ltd

The Insight Partners reports titled “The Oilseeds Market” and forecast to 2027 gives a detailed analysis of the market with key company profiles. The Oilseeds market is evaluated based on two segments i.e., by type and application and covers essential statistics and details for current and future market scenarios. The report actively includes informative aspects relating to product developments, launches, and trends, to assist market players, shareholders, and investors in strategic decision making.

Oilseeds are seed or crop such as flaxseed which is grown mainly for oil. Oilseed crops are primarily grown for edible oil. The oil content of oilseeds ranges from about 20% for soybeans to over 40% for rapeseed and sunflowers. The primary sources of edible seed oils are soybeans, cotton, canola, sunflowers, peanuts, etc. Whole oilseeds comprise high concentrations of energy and adequate concentrations of fiber and protein. Meals which comes from oilseeds are used as protein supplements for entire classes of dairy cattle.

Leading players of the Oilseeds Market profiled in the report include-

1. AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.

2. Bunge Limited

3. Cargill, Incorporated

4. CHS Inc.

5. Cootamundra Oilseeds Pty Ltd

6. Louis Dreyfus Company B. V.

7. Oilseeds International Ltd

8. The Archer Daniels Midl and Company

9. The Bühler Holding AG

10. Wilmar International Limited

The research thoroughly establishes critical market drivers, well-identified restraints, future opportunities, and ongoing trends of the market with essential statistics to provide precise data in terms of value and volume. The report focuses on the competitive landscape along with the SWOT analysis of some leading company profiles that have a significant impact on global market practices.

The global oilseeds market is segmented on the basis of type, category and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into soybean, palm kernel, rapeseed, sunflower, cottonseed, groundnut, and others. On the basis of the category the market is segmented into conventional, and genetically modified. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into oilseed meal, and vegetable oil.

The global study on Oilseeds market sums up area wise market distribution with respect to five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America covering the political, economic, social, and technological scenario for each region and its impact on the market. The report further breaks down the analysis for the major countries in these regions to provide a detailed picture of the market share and growth rate.

