Plant-based Meat Market Stand Out As The Biggest Contributor In Food Industry

According to Publisher, the Global Plant-Based Meat Market is accounted for $8.96 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $34.61 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period. Increasing number of consumers are demanding plant-based meat, either for medical reasons or as a healthy lifestyle and continuous efforts in research & development by plant-based meat manufacturers, in terms of better aroma, texture, longer shelf life, and better nutritious profiles are some of the factors fuelling the market growth. However, increasing exposure to alternative proteins are restricting the market growth.

A food made from non-meats or sometimes without any other animal products such as dairy products which act as a meat substitute or meat alternative but has same amount of protein content is called plant based meat product. Many plant based meat products are soy based or gluten based products. Plant based meat products are currently processed through two basic methodology i.e. either by thermoplastic extrusion or fiber spinning. Thermoplastic extrusion is most commonly used methodology to produce plant based meat products. It is considered to be cost effective method of accommodating large scale productions. On the other side, fiber spinning increases the cost of production which eliminates the advantage of creating an inexpensive plant based meat products.

Some of the key players profiled in the xx market include Amy’s Kitchen, Beyond Meat, Gardein Protein International (Pinnacle Foods), Gold&Green Foods Ltd., Impossible Food Inc., Maple Leaf Foods, Morningstar Farms, Quorn Foods, Sunfed, Tofurky, VBites Foods Limited, Vegetarian Butcher.

