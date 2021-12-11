Smart Robots Market Competition to Heat up With Innovative Technologies Going Mainstream Globally | Industry Analysis, Size and Forecast Report by 2026

According to Publisher, the Global Smart Robots Market is accounted for $3.57 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $28.61 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 26.02% during the forecast period. The increasing implementation of autonomous robots for specialized services, rising investments toward industrial automation and rising technological advancements in the field of robotics are some of the key driving factors for the market growth. However, high initial R&D expenditure and safety concerns due to complex high-level interfacing are hampering the market growth. Moreover, increase in demand for private services and acceptance of IoT on broad level are generating ample of opportunities for smart robots market.

Smart Robots is a tool that provides optimal organization of an environment where human being operates and robots work side by side. It allows real-time mapping of the workplace, discerning of substances, people’s movements, actions & gestures and communicate with them, by adapting the actions of the robots to which it is linked. Moreover, they are intended to carry out special tasks for industrial, professional and personal applications such as pool cleaning and elderly assistance etc. It makes use of artificial intelligence (AI) and is operational without help of human inputs.

By component, software segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR attributed to the technological developments will lead to the rising complexity in terms of characteristics such as artificial intelligence (AI), inter-device connectivity and autonomous operations. It will aid the complex functionalities to process efficiently and precisely. By geography, Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the penetration of nations such as India and China in this market. Moreover, this region also comprises various smart robot vendors such as Honda Motors Ltd and Yaskawa Electric Corporation which will further propel the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Industrial Applications Covered:

– Electronics

– Food & Beverages

– Automotive

– Other Industrial Application

Components Covered:

– Hardware

– Software

Service Applications Covered:

– Professional

– Personal

Regions Covered:

– North America

– US

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe

– Germany

– UK

– Italy

– France

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– Japan

– China

– India

– Australia

– New Zealand

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

– Argentina

– Brazil

– Chile

– Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– UAE

– Qatar

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

