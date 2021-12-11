Stone Paper Market | 2019 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

This report on Global Stone Paper Market details about the market size, market growth rate and global forecast for the next five years i.e. 2024. The report is a complete analysis assessing the pricing trends, market consumption and sales forecasts. This study covers the competitive landscape by profiling the major market players. The vital information of the market is collected through authentic sources and reviewed by industry experts.

Stone Paper (also traded as Rock Paper, Paper from Waste Marble, Mineral Paper, Rich Mineral Paper, Sustainable Paper or Eco Paper) is a type of strong, and durable paper-like product manufactured from calcium carbonate bonded with high-density polyethylene (HDPE). It is used for stationery, leaflets, posters, books, magazines, bags, packaging, wallpaper, adhesives, tags, in-mould labels, plates, trays, containers and many other uses.

The worldwide market for Stone Paper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.5% over the next five years, will reach 1290 million US$ in 2024, from 750 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Stone Paper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

TETHIA Group

Shenzhen Stone Paper

Liaoning Shenmei

Panjiang Dragon

Taiwan Lung Meng

Mobile Internet (China) Holdings Limited

The Stone Paper

KISC

Shanxi Uni-moom

TBM

STP

Parax Paper

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

RPD

RBD

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Paper Packaging

Labeling Paper

Self-adhesive Paper

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Stone Paper product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Stone Paper, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Stone Paper in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Stone Paper competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Stone Paper breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Stone Paper market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Stone Paper sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

