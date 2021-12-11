Structured Cabling Market 2019 Global Trends, Segments, Industry Growth and Size by Forecast to 2023

Structured Cabling Market Highlights:

Structured cabling meets the need for higher bandwidth and power while limiting the rise in temperature. The next generation networks improve network scalability and optimize the link performance. Over the past couple of years, the global structured cabling market is growing rapidly, mainly due to the rising demand for internet connectivity.

The market demand for structured cabling propelled, led by the rising demand for the Power over Ethernet that has emerged as the powering strategy, providing power and data to the network devices. Moreover, the proliferation of eCommerce and retail industry is providing thrust to the market on the global platform.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Structured Cabling Market would reach USD 17,181.2 MN by 2022, registering a CAGR over 10% throughout the forecast period (2016-2022). Penetration of large warehousing & logistics, hypermarkets, and other optical communications products is influencing the growth of the market, significantly.

High bandwidth is considered to be imperative for faster data transmission as it helps in establishing high-speed internet connections through applications such as video calling. With the rising need of high bandwidth among companies, the demand for high-speed internet connectivity is rising colossally.

Penetration of 5G connectivity is another key driving force leading the structured cabling market. The 5G is an exciting initiative which is already becoming popular across the globe. IT requires speed to handle the growing influx of data due to the increase in consumption of data by IoT, mobiles, etc. 5G allows connecting the last mile regions with high-quality communication lines.

Conversely, factors such as wireless transmission technologies are expected to present challenges to the market growth of structured cabling during the forecasted period. Nevertheless, augmented demand for high-speed data transfer is anticipated to boost the growth of the structured cabling market.

Major Key Players:

Players leading the structured cabling market include Hitachi Cable America, Inc. (UK), CommScope Inc. (US), Panduit (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Legrand SA (France), and Corning, Inc. (US), among others.

Structured Cabling Market Segments:

The report segments the market into five key dynamics to widen the scope of understanding,

By Wire Category: Category 5e, Category 6, Category 7, and more.

By Application: LAN and WAN

By Product Type: Copper, Co-Axil, and Fiber

Copper, Co-Axil, and Fiber By End-use Industries: IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Commercial, Industrial, and Automotive, among others.

IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Commercial, Industrial, and Automotive, among others. By Regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Structured Cabling Market Geographical Analysis:

North American leads the global structured cabling market. High penetration of technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud-related technology drives the growth of the market in the region.

The structured cabling market in the European region takes the second lead and is expected to witness rapid growth in the forthcoming period.

The Asia Pacific structured cabling market is emerging as a profitable market globally. Due to the increasing awareness, and development of technology hubs, especially in the rapidly developing countries like China, Japan, and India, the APAC structured cabling market is expected to register the highest CAGR in the coming years.

India is rapidly emerging as a very strategic market for the suppliers of cabling solutions for application segments such as Office cabling – LAN, fiber to the home (FTTH), data centers, and telecom network. Hence, market players are planning to scale up the current production facility on the back of India’s fiber thrust. They are making significant investments in the Indian structural cabling market.

Moreover, government initiatives such as ‘Make in India’ are proving to be beneficial for the players operating in the structured cabling market. Also, another effort by the Indian government – BharatNet, which enables the connectivity in all the villages in India, is helping structured cabling businesses.

Therefore, suppliers and manufacturers of structured cabling are not only planning to sell and service but are also setting up the first class highly modern production facilities (manufacturing units) in India.

Structured Cabling Market Competitive Analysis:

Highly competitive, the structured cabling market appears to be fragmented due to the presence of several large and small-scale players. Well established players incorporate strategic initiatives such as acquisition, collaboration, expansion, and technology/product launch to gain a competitive advantage in this market.

Makers employ a continuous improvement strategy to analyze and update their systems. By implementing improvements and launching new technologies, they try to meet the changing needs of the consumer. The market would witness the entry of several new players who are technologically advanced and will capture a major portion of this fast-moving market in the coming years. This, in turn, is expected to intensify the competition in the market.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

July 04, 2019 — Reichle & De-Massari AG (RM – Switzerland), a leading global company specializing in information and communications technology, launched its new cabling system – 8.1 System suitable for all applications.

The new universal Cat. 8.1 cabling system supports the fastest data transmission local networks with structured copper cabling, up to 40 Gigabit/s Ethernet. Based on the standard RJ45 plug-in format, the Cat. 8.1 cabling system is backward-compatible. The installation of a basic Cat. 8.1 infrastructures ensure seamless integration of faster switches and servers.

