Surgical Robots Market Size, Share, Key Vendors, Competitive Landscape, Sales Revenue and Global Trends by Forecast 2023

Global Surgical Robots Market – Overview

According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future analysts, the global surgical robots market is growing at a moderate pace; Robotic surgery has advantages over traditional open surgeries such as greater precision, miniaturization, less pain, smaller incisions and scars, low blood loss, and quicker healing time. Another benefit is greater articulation due to better manipulation resulting in improved ergonomics. Due to the combined effects of the above mentioned benefits there is a reduced duration of hospital stays.

However the system is not without critics which includes the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists. The system is criticized for its steep learning curve and for its lack of studies indicating superiority over traditional surgeries. Another serious disadvantage has been the high cost of the surgical robots. Surgical robots may cost close to 1.5 million USD with the cost of disposable supply exceeding 1000 USD per procedure. All these factors may hinder the growth of this market in the near future.

Key Players

Key players profiled in the report are Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Google Life Sciences, Stryker Corporation, TransEnterix, Mazor Robotics, Hansen Medical and others.

Surgical Robots Market Segments

Global Surgical Robots Market is segmented on the basis of control mechanism into direct telemanipulator and computer control. On the basis of robotic surgery approach they are supervisor-controlled robotic surgical system, shared control robotic surgical systems, telesurgery systems, robotic radiosurgery systems and on the basis of application they are segmented into general surgery, cardiac surgery, gynecologic surgery, colorectal surgery, urologic surgery, head and neck surgery and other

Global Surgical Robots Market – Regional Analysis

America region is currently dominates the market of surgical robots in the healthcare industry. The high growth in this region is attributed to the factors such as rising financial capability of hospitals to invest in these systems, strategic collaboration with assurance companies, rising patient acceptance for the use of surgical robots in the procedures owing to superior healthcare outcomes, and general awareness about computer-assisted surgeries. U.S. accounts the largest share in Americas Surgical Robots Market. The market is growing due to large acceptance of these robots in surgeries. For instance, with the help of Da Vinci system, total 563,000 procedures are performed in U.S. in 2016, of which 44% was in gynaecology, 33% was in general surgery, and 19% was in urology.

European Market currently holds the second largest market share of surgical robots industry. The market is growing in this region is attributed to the factors such as increasing need for automation in the healthcare sector and growing demand for minimally-invasive surgeries or unmanned surgery and miniature robotics has spurred the growth of Surgical Robots in this market. Moreover, a rise in incidences of colorectal cancer, neurological disorders, and gynaecological diseases is expected to boost the adoption of robotic surgical systems in European countries.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific region is relatively slow in implementing the use of surgical robots in the healthcare sector. Healthcare industry is rapidly shifting to Asia Pacific from other regions such as Americas and Europe. The major factors for this includes, constantly expanding population base along with the cost advantage, the emergence of high-quality and better healthcare infrastructure and institutions in these countries and growing private funds and government initiatives in the region.

Intended Audience

Global surgical robots/medical robotics manufacturers & suppliers

Research and development (R&D) companies

Market research and consulting service providers

Government and Independent Research Laboratories

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic institutes and universities

