Tunisia Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Analysis, Trends and Industry Key Players – Tunisie Telecom (Tunicell), Orange Tunisie, Ooredoo (Tunisiana, Orascom | 2019-2023

Tunisian MNOs expecting 5G licences

Tunisia has one of the most sophisticated telecommunications and broadband infrastructures in North Africa. Penetration rates for mobile and internet services are s among the highest in the region. Stimulated by the Digital Tunisia 2020 program, a number of regulatory measures and infrastructure projects have been instituted aimed at improving internet connectivity to underserved areas. These in initiatives will also see the auction of spectrum in the 800MHz band for IoT and mobile services. For its part the incumbent telco Tunisie Telecom has invested in its LTE network as well as vectoring VDSL and fibre infrastructure. The company is also in the process of migrating internet traffic to its new Broadband Network Gateway (BNG) platform.

The events of the ‘Arab Spring’ revolution in 2011 drove the country into a brief recession, but GDP growth soon returned to pre-crisis levels. This encouraged growing confidence in economic recovery, though GDP growth has been modest. Political difficulties in recent years have also had an impact on the telecom sector.

Ooredoo and Orange Tunisie are also licensed as fixed-line operators and have launched DSL and Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) services. In addition, a dozen public and private ISPs compete in this sector, supported by a nationwide fibre optic backbone network and international access via submarine and terrestrial fibre.

A reform of the country’s Telecommunications Act was initiated in 2013 and government internet censorship was officially abolished. In addition, laws supporting e-commerce and digital signatures have been passed, which has led to one of the most active e-government and e-commerce sectors in Africa.

Key developments:

Tunisie Telecom signs three-year partnership with Vodafone Group, contracts Huawei to develop an LTE network;

5G licences expected to be issued in 2021;

Mobile money interoperability becomes available across the three mobile networks;

Ooredoo Tunisia launches Tunisias first NB-IoT network;

Watany Telecom licensed as Tunisias second MVNO;

Tunisie Telecom delivers FttC with VDSL vectoring, completes G.fast trials;

Tunisie Telecom (Tunicell), Orange Tunisie, Ooredoo (Tunisiana, Orascom, Wataniya, Qatar Telecom/Qtel), Planet Tunisie, 3S GlobalNet, HexaByte, Tunet, Topnet, Divona Telecom, Thuraya, Nokia Networks, Huawei Technologies, ZTE, Alcatel-Lucent, Ericsson

Key statistics Country overview Telecommunications market Market analysis Regional Africa Market Comparison TMI vs GDP Mobile and mobile broadband Fixed and mobile broadband Regulatory environment Historical overview Telecommunications Act 2001 Amendments – 2008 Reform – 2013 Developments – 2014 Regulatory authorities INT ONT Telecom sector liberalisation Number Portability (NP) Fixed network operators Tunisie Telecom (TT) Privatisation Orange Tunisie Ooredoo Tunisie (Tunisiana) Telecommunications infrastructure Overview of the national telecom network VoIP International infrastructure Submarine fibre Terrestrial Satellite Cloud services Smart infrastructure Fixed-line broadband market Introduction and statistical overview Broadband statistics Public Internet access locations Agence Tunisienne d’Internet (ATI) Fixed-line broadband technologies Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks VDSL G.fast Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks Other fixed broadband services Digital Economy E-commerce E-learning E-government Mobile market Market analysis Mobile statistics Mobile data SMS, MMS Mobile broadband Regulatory issues Network sharing Mobile Number Portability (MNP) LTE spectrum 800MHz spectrum auction OTT applications Roaming Mobile Infrastructure 5G 4G (LTE) 3G GSM-R Other infrastructure developments IoT and M2M networks Major mobile operators Tunicell (Tunisie Telecom) Ooredoo (Tunisiana) Orange Tunisie Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) Mobile content and applications M-money

