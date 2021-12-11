Virtual Payment (POS) Market Outlook to 2027 Top Players – Cisco Systems, Fujian Newland Payment Technology, Ingenico Group, NCR, NEC

A virtual payment (POS) terminal can be defined as an advanced version or web-based version of the POS terminal. It can be connected to different processing networks including, Wi-Fi and LAN for capturing customer’s bank account details to make transactions. A virtual POS enables sellers to process orders made by over phone, mail, or online. Similar to online retail purchases, a seller can enter payment data of customer on the web-based virtual POS terminal.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Increasing demand for cashless payment services is one of the significant driving factors for the virtual payment (POS) market. Further, the elimination of hardware and software requirements is accelerating the virtual payment (POS) market by the small businesses. Also, increasing government initiatives for digital payment systems, particularly in developing economies worldwide offers a prosperous opportunity to the virtual payment (POS) market growth. However, security concerns among customers’ may hamper market growth.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the Virtual Payment (POS) market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Virtual Payment (POS) market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Virtual Payment (POS) in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Virtual Payment (POS) market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Virtual Payment (POS) companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– Fujian Newland Payment Technology Co., Ltd.

– Ingenico Group

– NCR Corporation

– NEC Corporation

– Panasonic Corporation

– PAX Technology

– Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Company Ltd.

– Squirrel Systems

– VeriFone Systems Inc.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Virtual Payment (POS) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the virtual payment (POS) industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of virtual payment (POS) market with detailed market segmentation by component, end-user, and geography. The global virtual payment (POS) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading virtual payment (POS) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global virtual payment (POS) market is segmented into component and end-user. The market on the basis of component is bifurcated into solution and services. The virtual payment (POS) market by end-user is categorized into retail, hospitality, media and entertainment, healthcare, and others.

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY VIRTUAL PAYMENT (POS) MARKET LANDSCAPE VIRTUAL PAYMENT (POS) MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS VIRTUAL PAYMENT (POS) MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS VIRTUAL PAYMENT (POS) MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT VIRTUAL PAYMENT (POS) MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER VIRTUAL PAYMENT (POS) MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE VIRTUAL PAYMENT (POS) MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

