Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) Market to 2025 – Vonage Holdings, Microsoft (Skype), 8×8, Sprint, Nextiva, RingCentral, Viber Media, InPhonex, iNet Telecom, and IBM Lotus Sametime

Voice Over Internet Protocol Market (VoIP) technology is allowing operators to provide cheaper communication services to an ever-expanding global consumer base. With VoIP systems, voice signals are converted into digital signals carried over the IP-based network. Businesses, regardless of size, can benefit from efficiently merging voice and data functions and gaining innovative communications features with their VoIP service provider handling hosting, updating and troubleshooting.

The report aims to provide an overview of global VoIP market with detailed market segmentation by configuration, call types, end-users, deployment model and geography. The global VoIP market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. Technological advancements and increased usage of the new services over various networks is expected to propel the demand for VoIP in coming years.

Download PDF Brochure at http://bit.ly/2mxrTBg

The objective of this report is as follows:

– To provide overview of the global VoIP market

– To analyze and forecast the global VoIP market on the basis of configuration, call types, end-users, and deployment model

– To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall VoIP market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries

– To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

– To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

– To profiles key VoIP players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Order Copy of This Report at http://bit.ly/2NJm1Af

Some of the leading players in VoIP market are Vonage Holdings Corp., Microsoft Corporation (Skype), 8×8, Inc., Sprint Corporation, Nextiva, Inc., RingCentral, Inc., Viber Media S.r.l, InPhonex LLC, iNet Telecom

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]